Students across US to stage silent protest against denial of the Armenian Genocide

Asbarez  – On Thursday February 9, the All-Armenian Student Association will be coordinating the annual simultaneous college campus "Stain of Denial" silent protest against denial of the Armenian Genocide. ASA chapters on their respective college and university campuses will stage protests.

