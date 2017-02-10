State authorities seize hundreds of t...

State authorities seize hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A California Department of Fish and Wildlife investigator inspects a sculpture for ivory at a Los Angeles store this week. A California Department of Fish and Wildlife investigator inspects a sculpture for ivory at a Los Angeles store this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) 21 hr el paisa 345
What do people on topix think of allowas? Thu American greed 10
News Churches without the church (Jun '09) Thu dollarsbil 22
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu Well Well 4,842
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) Thu Jeri Perdue 20
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Feb 8 Trojan 32,729
Allawos 100% Syrian ! Feb 8 manager? 8
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,746,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC