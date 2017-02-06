Project Sticker Shock targets underage drinking in Pomona prior to Super Bowl

Volunteers place warning stickers, reminding people not to give alcohol to minors, on multi-packs of alcohol at 7-Eleven in Pomona, CA., Friday, February 3, 2017. POMONA >> Students, police and community volunteers have been placing stickers of packages of beer and alcohol at Pomona businesses during the week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday in an effort to remind people not to give alcohol to minors.

