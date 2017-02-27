Pomona residents clean up the city, literally
Students from Marshall Middle School pick up trash along the wash on Fairplex Drive during “Our Pomona” Neighborhood Beautification Day in Pomona, CA., Saturday, February 18, 2017. Pomona Councilman Rubio R. Gonzalez with volunteers and students from Cal Poly Pomona participated a community clean-up starting at John F. Kennedy Park, then cleaning the near by neighborhood.
