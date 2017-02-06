Pomona getting closer to a downtown movie theater
POMONA >> A proposed agreement that, if approved, would lead to the construction of a multi-screen movie theater downtown will go the Pomona City Council Monday night. If the city enters into the agreement, it would set the stage for a series of steps leading to the construction of a theater, a parking structure and a retail, commercial and restaurant development.
