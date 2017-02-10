Pomona City Stable building collapses...

Pomona City Stable building collapses; city scrambles for answers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

The historic Pomona City Stables building is pictured crumbling on site near White Avenue in Pomona on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The city blocked traffic from going down the street on Wednesday, but there isn't much they can do because the building is on the Nation Register of Historic Places.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allawos 100% Syrian ! 34 min Cant Be Harsh 9
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) Thu el paisa 345
What do people on topix think of allowas? Thu American greed 10
News Churches without the church (Jun '09) Thu dollarsbil 22
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu Well Well 4,842
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) Thu Jeri Perdue 20
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Feb 8 Trojan 32,729
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,938 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC