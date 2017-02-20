Pomona citrus grower acquitted of killing day laborer in controversial decision from 1906
An elderly Pomona orange grower confronted a Japanese man who he believed was stealing his fruit just after sunset July 3, 1905. His shotgun was fired and the young man fell to the ground, dying of his wounds a few hours later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|29 min
|Trojan
|32,759
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|48 min
|tellinitlikeitis
|31
|Shooting at Ontario Mills (Feb '07)
|6 hr
|behold
|25
|Allawos 100% Syrian !
|Tue
|Cant Be Harsh
|21
|John Harrold contact info (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Cant Be Harsh
|12
|2 positions open for the city of glendora
|Mon
|Guy
|5
|Review: 1-800 Radiator (May '09)
|Feb 26
|1800sucks
|122
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC