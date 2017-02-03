Police: Carjacked big-rig full of marijuana leads to Pomona indoor pot grow
POMONA >> A group of men carjacked a big-rig containing more than half a ton of marijuana late Friday before leading police to an illicit marijuana grow at a Pomona home, police said. Three men were arrested in connection with the carjacking, as well as on suspicion of cultivating marijuana and possessing pot for sales, according to Pomona police Sgt.
