Ontario man stabbed in downtown Pomona; attacker on loose
Pomona police are looking for a man who stabbed an Ontario man early Sunday, according to a police news release. A local hospital called police about 12:30 a.m. Sunday to report that a 22-year-old stabbing victim had walked into the emergency room “alert, cooperative and in stable condition,” the news release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lying murrabito lied again!
|18 min
|Blind
|3
|Businesses in Glendora want OUT
|58 min
|anybody but Erica
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|LongerPharts
|32,752
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|2 hr
|John
|20
|Is SkimmingWorld real???
|Feb 17
|Govklo
|5
|"Energy Storage Set To Boom In 2017" Yawn.
|Feb 17
|Solarman
|1
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 15
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC