New CHiPs movie has nothing on Robert Hight's NHRA Chevy Camaro Funny Car
Past Funny Car champion Hight, the Auto Club of Southern California and the California Highway Patrol introduced a special CHP paint scheme Wednesday that will adorn Hight's Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car at the season-opening NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series race at Pomona, California. The CHP scheme will run in the Circle K NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona this weekend, as well as the Auto Club NHRA Finals at Pomona in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07)
|16 hr
|el paisa
|345
|What do people on topix think of allowas?
|21 hr
|American greed
|10
|Churches without the church (Jun '09)
|21 hr
|dollarsbil
|22
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,842
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|Thu
|Jeri Perdue
|20
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Trojan
|32,729
|Allawos 100% Syrian !
|Wed
|manager?
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC