New CHiPs movie has nothing on Robert Hight's NHRA Chevy Camaro Funny Car

Past Funny Car champion Hight, the Auto Club of Southern California and the California Highway Patrol introduced a special CHP paint scheme Wednesday that will adorn Hight's Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car at the season-opening NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series race at Pomona, California. The CHP scheme will run in the Circle K NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona this weekend, as well as the Auto Club NHRA Finals at Pomona in November.

