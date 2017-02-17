Meet the candidates for La Verne mayo...

Meet the candidates for La Verne mayor and City Council on the March 7, 2017 ballot

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Two candidates are vying for the La Verne mayor's seat and five are campaigning for two La Verne City Council seats on the March 7 ballot. Mayor Don Kendrick and Councilwoman Robin Carder are incumbents seeking re-election; current Councilwoman Donna Redman opted not to run again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Businesses in Glendora want OUT 1 hr Greg 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr Trojan 32,753
Lying murrabito lied again! 3 hr Blind 3
News Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09) 5 hr John 20
Is SkimmingWorld real??? Feb 17 Govklo 5
News "Energy Storage Set To Boom In 2017" Yawn. Feb 17 Solarman 1
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Feb 15 BLACKLIVESMATTER 89
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,031,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC