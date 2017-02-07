Man struck, killed by car while outside disabled vehicle on 71 Freeway in Chino Hills
CHINO HILLS >> A 22-year-old man was struck by a car and killed early Monday morning while outside of his car on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills. Christian Ramos of Chino was driving south on the 71 just north of Chino Avenue with a male passenger at about 2:55 a.m. when he was involved in a crash that disabled his 1998 Honda, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches without the church (Jun '09)
|31 min
|Barnsweb
|18
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Trojan
|32,725
|Allawos 100% Syrian !
|4 hr
|stank
|3
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|chino man
|54
|Upland teacher's sex abuse case will now go to ... (Apr '10)
|19 hr
|wilcojunkie
|18
|Brian McKay is located at 471 Williamette Ln. C...
|Sun
|Brian
|3
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Sat
|Peer mwsk
|88
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC