Man struck, killed by car while outside disabled vehicle on 71 Freeway in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS >> A 22-year-old man was struck by a car and killed early Monday morning while outside of his car on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills. Christian Ramos of Chino was driving south on the 71 just north of Chino Avenue with a male passenger at about 2:55 a.m. when he was involved in a crash that disabled his 1998 Honda, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

