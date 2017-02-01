Man in Pomona critically wounded by g...

Man in Pomona critically wounded by gunfire

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

A man is in critical condition after he was found shot in a Pomona apartment early Wednesday morning, authorities said. Pomona police were first called out to the 2600 block of North Garey Avenue just after 2 a.m. for reports of shots being fired in the area, according to Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr Trojan 32,723
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 25
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 30 Horacio 240
News Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13) Jan 28 olive is dead 26
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07) Jan 28 psur13 52
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Jan 23 Lupito 87
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Fort Hood
  5. China
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,103 • Total comments across all topics: 278,499,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC