Man in Pomona critically wounded by gunfire
A man is in critical condition after he was found shot in a Pomona apartment early Wednesday morning, authorities said. Pomona police were first called out to the 2600 block of North Garey Avenue just after 2 a.m. for reports of shots being fired in the area, according to Lt.
