Man faces murder charges in Pomona, Altadena deaths

POMONA >> After a jury couldn't decide whether a man was guilty of killing a man found dead in a car along the 10 Freeway in Pomona, he will be retried, and now faces another murder charge. In January 2013, Michael Meza was found shot to death inside a white Dodge Charger, which was parked along the eastbound 10 Freeway off-ramp at White Avenue.

