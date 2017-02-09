Man faces murder charges in Pomona, Altadena deaths
POMONA >> After a jury couldn't decide whether a man was guilty of killing a man found dead in a car along the 10 Freeway in Pomona, he will be retried, and now faces another murder charge. In January 2013, Michael Meza was found shot to death inside a white Dodge Charger, which was parked along the eastbound 10 Freeway off-ramp at White Avenue.
