Lobeck's Last 1932 Ford to Cross Block at L.A. Mecum Auction
It was just last January 27-29 that spectators and exhibitors alike at the 68th Annual Grand National Roadster Show held at The Fairplex in Pomona, California, got an in-person look at the last 1932 Ford coupe built by Barry Lobeck. The year was 1974 when Barry's fully flamed 1940 Ford graced the cover of Hot Rod magazine, and the Springfield, Ohio, native was well on his way to becoming a major influence in the Midwest hot rodding scene.
