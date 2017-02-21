Leah Pritchett breaks NHRA Top Fuel t...

Leah Pritchett breaks NHRA Top Fuel time mark in Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Indiana's NewsCenter

Leah Pritchett broke the Top Fuel national time record with a 3.658-second pass at 329.34 mph Friday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals. Coming off a victory in the season-opening event in Pomona, California, Pritchett made the record run in the second round of qualifying at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lying murrabito lied again! 3 hr anybody but Erica 7
Allawos 100% Syrian ! 3 hr vote smart 19
Shooting at Ontario Mills (Feb '07) 13 hr ChristineD 24
News Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10) 22 hr katy88 23
The two incumbents are cowards! Thu Flabbergasted 11
News Woman dragged during purse-snatching in Upland (Nov '09) Thu Yo mama 42
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Feb 22 ResidentPhartx 32,756
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC