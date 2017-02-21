Leah Pritchett breaks NHRA Top Fuel time mark in Arizona
Leah Pritchett broke the Top Fuel national time record with a 3.658-second pass at 329.34 mph Friday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals. Coming off a victory in the season-opening event in Pomona, California, Pritchett made the record run in the second round of qualifying at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.
