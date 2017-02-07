Lance Harter elected to hall of fame in California
Arkansas coach Lance Harter watches during the McDonnell Invitation on Saturday, April 23, 2016, at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville. - Arkansas women's track coach Lance Harter has been elected to a hall of fame in the state in which he first made a name for himself in coaching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allawos 100% Syrian !
|24 min
|vote smart
|5
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,728
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Churches without the church (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|Barnsweb
|18
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|chino man
|54
|Upland teacher's sex abuse case will now go to ... (Apr '10)
|Mon
|wilcojunkie
|18
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 4
|Peer mwsk
|88
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC