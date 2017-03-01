Kitten is purr-fect addition to Pomon...

Kitten is purr-fect addition to Pomona bookstore

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Charlie Girl Ghost, as she's been named, beds down in the store's front window on a cat scratcher pad, appropriate reading material close at paw. One day last summer, the couple who own a bookstore in downtown Pomona heard soft meows inside the small, narrow shop - but they saw no cat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) 27 min Dennis 21
Review: Superior Vinyl Windows and Doors (Nov '09) 3 hr Laura M 23
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Trojan 32,763
John Harrold contact info (Aug '14) 21 hr Counselor One 13
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) 22 hr Lady Ellspeth 32
Shooting at Ontario Mills (Feb '07) Thu behold 25
Allawos 100% Syrian ! Feb 28 Cant Be Harsh 21
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC