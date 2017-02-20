Inside a mom's months-long fight to get back her children
On an unseasonably warm January afternoon a case worker with the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services approached a mid-century apartment complex in Pomona to perform one of the most emotionally charged tasks in public service. Flanked by police officers, she passed a cluster of five skinny palms, entered the building's courtyard and rapped on a door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The two incumbents are cowards!
|8 hr
|Russians did it
|8
|2 positions open for the city of glendora
|8 hr
|Bubba
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|LookPhartce
|32,747
|Is SkimmingWorld real???
|Feb 17
|Govklo
|5
|"Energy Storage Set To Boom In 2017" Yawn.
|Feb 17
|Solarman
|1
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 15
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
|Inland Democrats seek answers on immigration ac...
|Feb 15
|spud
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC