There are 4 comments on the Pasadena Star-News story from Tuesday, titled Inland Democrats seek answers on immigration actions. In it, Pasadena Star-News reports that:

Four Democrats who represent the Inland Empire in Congress are demanding to know more about recent federal actions targeting undocumented immigrants. In addition, the office of Rep. Norma Torres, D-Pomona, said Tuesday that the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement “abruptly canceled” a meeting with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus where representatives planned to discuss last weekend's enforcement actions.

tomin cali

#1 Wednesday
easy answer ice and bp are simply doing their jobs.

funny these 4 democrats say the rep that illegal alien community in congress. shows just how corrupt these 4 are.

the real question is why does illegal aliens have anyone to rep them in our congress they are not citizens and have no right to be here at all. without illegal aliens in their districts these 4 may be without a job.

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#2 Wednesday
Gfy is the answer

tomin cali

#3 Wednesday
attention california employers,you may have illegal aliens on your job without your knowledge a good way to fing out is when they do not show up for work do to their plan for a day without an illegal alien sick out, they call it a day without an immigrant yet they will not stay out of the welfare offices

spud

George Town, Cayman Islands

#4 Wednesday
All you jaspers have to know is that the US will be enforcing immigration law for the first time in 50 years. If they would have been doing this all along, we wouldn't have the mess we have now. Viva Trump. Best President since Eisenhower.

