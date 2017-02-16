Inland Democrats seek answers on immigration actions
There are 4 comments on the Pasadena Star-News story from Tuesday, titled Inland Democrats seek answers on immigration actions. In it, Pasadena Star-News reports that:
Four Democrats who represent the Inland Empire in Congress are demanding to know more about recent federal actions targeting undocumented immigrants. In addition, the office of Rep. Norma Torres, D-Pomona, said Tuesday that the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement “abruptly canceled” a meeting with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus where representatives planned to discuss last weekend's enforcement actions.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,571
Location hidden
|
#1 Wednesday
easy answer ice and bp are simply doing their jobs.
funny these 4 democrats say the rep that illegal alien community in congress. shows just how corrupt these 4 are.
the real question is why does illegal aliens have anyone to rep them in our congress they are not citizens and have no right to be here at all. without illegal aliens in their districts these 4 may be without a job.
|
#2 Wednesday
Gfy is the answer
|
Since: Aug 11
11,571
Location hidden
|
#3 Wednesday
attention california employers,you may have illegal aliens on your job without your knowledge a good way to fing out is when they do not show up for work do to their plan for a day without an illegal alien sick out, they call it a day without an immigrant yet they will not stay out of the welfare offices
|
George Town, Cayman Islands
|
#4 Wednesday
All you jaspers have to know is that the US will be enforcing immigration law for the first time in 50 years. If they would have been doing this all along, we wouldn't have the mess we have now. Viva Trump. Best President since Eisenhower.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The two incumbents are cowards!
|1 hr
|bubba
|5
|Is SkimmingWorld real???
|8 hr
|Govklo
|5
|"Energy Storage Set To Boom In 2017" Yawn.
|9 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Is anybody care?
|19 hr
|Hi goofy
|3
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Wed
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|el paisa
|345
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC