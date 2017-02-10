ICE raids spark immigration fears, ru...

ICE raids spark immigration fears, rumors in California and on social media

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos is locked in a van that is stopped in the street by protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Phoenix. Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos is locked in a van that is stopped in the street by protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allawos 100% Syrian ! 8 min Wake up 13
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 56 min Mark A 4,843
Zac Efron's phone number and e-mail address (Oct '07) 20 hr Tee mack 202
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 20 hr ChosenPharter 32,732
News What does Californiaa s 1994 immigration battle... 22 hr Wildchild 1
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) Feb 9 el paisa 345
What do people on topix think of allowas? Feb 9 American greed 10
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,747 • Total comments across all topics: 278,804,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC