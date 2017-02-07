How comics used to make Pomona the butts of their jokes
Beginning in the 1930s, Pomona was the subject of ribbing in movie, radio and then TV dialogue. An exchange from radio's “The Fred Allen Show” in 1940, an audio clip of which was sent to me by Pomona reader John Clifford, goes meta on us by mocking just how shopworn the jokes were becoming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Trojan
|32,729
|Allawos 100% Syrian !
|8 hr
|manager?
|8
|John Harrold contact info (Aug '14)
|16 hr
|scrappers
|11
|What do people on topix think of allowas?
|16 hr
|Roasted
|9
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|20 hr
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Churches without the church (Jun '09)
|Tue
|Barnsweb
|18
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|Tue
|chino man
|54
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC