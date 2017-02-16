Frustrated Fairplex neighbors, Pomona...

Frustrated Fairplex neighbors, Pomona and Fair Association to open talks

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

POMONA >> How munch should the city of Pomona regulate activities at the Fairplex? Neighbors tired of the inconveniences of living near Fairplex and officials who manage the fairgrounds came together Monday night to see if they could find common ground. The setting was the Pomona City Council meeting.

