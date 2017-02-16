"Energy Storage Set To Boom In 2017" Yawn.
The problem with today's power grid isn't the lack of electricity but rather the lack of it at certain times. The United States has progressively moved towards adding renewable energy to the grid but solar and wind power are rather intermittent.
#1 Friday Feb 17
Yeah, a lot of back and forth arguments about the 'power' companies and their 'effective' operation. The electric utility business model is centralized power generation with distribution over power corridors. The intrinsic loss of generated power from the centralized generation source to the ratepayers homes can be anywhere from 15% to 25% of the generated 'product'. Costs every ratepayer gets to absorb on every power bill. Solar PV and to some extent, wind generation can be a local or distributed generation source, that doesn't have the intrinsic transformer step losses. A micro-grid that is local to the ratepayers that uses energy storage can make the grid more reliable and sustainable. For the cost of some of these power generation plants, the utility could also spend that money on energy storage both locally and regionally along the grid. Solar PV and wind generation are intermittent, with what this nation has installed now as baseload power production could be used with the wind and solar PV to charge up energy storage along the grid infrastructure for later use.
Some reports are putting TESLA battery packs at about $400 per KWh of storage. If Elon Musk does what he says he is going to do, the price per KWh will be $100 per KWh in a few years. If this event happens, homeowners and business owners will have an option to put in larger solar PV arrays and perhaps dual Solar PV and wind generation that would be stored in the owners battery pack. The utilities will do it or the private individual will do it. If the utility is smart, all of these smart meters installed on people's homes and business' will be used like a secondary distributed energy resource to keep the grid up and running smoothly.
