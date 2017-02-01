Del Worsham picks family first for 20...

Del Worsham picks family first for 2017 NHRA Funny Car ride

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: AutoWeek

Blood is thicker than nitromethane ... for Del Worsham, anyway. That's why, after earning a sought-after NHRA Funny Car championship in 2015 to match the 2011 Top Fuel crown he'd never really planned to pursue, he decided to leave his well-funded DHL-Kalitta Motorsports gig to team again with father Chuck Worsham, his original and longtime racing partner.

