Cue the trailer: A downtown theater i...

Cue the trailer: A downtown theater is on its way to Pomona

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

POMONA >> City leaders gave the green light for the development of a multi-screen movie theater in the city's downtown , which has gone theater-less for decades. City Council members voted in the wee hours of Tuesday morning 4-3 to enter into an agreement with Maya Cinemas North America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches without the church (Jun '09) 3 hr 0smius 21
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 4 hr Well Well 4,842
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) 7 hr Jeri Perdue 20
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Wed Trojan 32,729
Allawos 100% Syrian ! Wed manager? 8
John Harrold contact info (Aug '14) Wed scrappers 11
What do people on topix think of allowas? Wed Roasted 9
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,853 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC