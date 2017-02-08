Cue the trailer: A downtown theater is on its way to Pomona
POMONA >> City leaders gave the green light for the development of a multi-screen movie theater in the city's downtown , which has gone theater-less for decades. City Council members voted in the wee hours of Tuesday morning 4-3 to enter into an agreement with Maya Cinemas North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches without the church (Jun '09)
|3 hr
|0smius
|21
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|Well Well
|4,842
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|Jeri Perdue
|20
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Trojan
|32,729
|Allawos 100% Syrian !
|Wed
|manager?
|8
|John Harrold contact info (Aug '14)
|Wed
|scrappers
|11
|What do people on topix think of allowas?
|Wed
|Roasted
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC