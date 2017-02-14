County voters to decide on quarter-ce...

County voters to decide on quarter-cent sales tax for homelessness programs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A homeless woman in Los Angeles carries her tent as she relocates her camp in January. County voters will decide on a sales tax measure to reduce homelessness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 18 hr SagPhartce 32,735
Allawos 100% Syrian ! Sun manager? 14
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Sun Storm chaser 4,845
Zac Efron's phone number and e-mail address (Oct '07) Sat Tee mack 202
News What does Californiaa s 1994 immigration battle... Sat Wildchild 1
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) Feb 9 el paisa 345
What do people on topix think of allowas? Feb 9 American greed 10
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC