Coates Cyclery in Pomona to close after 83 years

The Coates Cyclery bicycle shop in Pomona, California, will close at the end of February after a staggering 83 years in business. The shop, at 760 E. Foothill Blvd. , features a distinctive freestanding neon sign that was erected in the 1950s or '60s.

