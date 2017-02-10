Climate change, sustainability, heritage highlight forum
Sustainability and heritage were the topics of the night as the Claremont City Council race kicked into high gear Monday. The forum, hosted by Sustainable Claremont and Claremont Heritage, is one of six throughout February, which will allow voters to get to know the eight candidates vying for two open spots on the council.
