Chevrolet Champion Drivers of the 2016 Drag Racing Season

Alabama's Jeff Strickland earned a very significant milestone for the Chevrolet Racing brand last year when he prevailed to win the first-ever NHRA World Championship title for the fifth-generation Camaro. Racing the GMPartsNow/Berger Chevrolet-sponsored 2015 Camaro owned by Gray Motorsports within the Factory Stock/C category, Jeff prevailed in the hard-fought season chase for Stock Eliminator glory, clinching the title during NHRA's final national event of the 2016 season held in Pomona, California.

