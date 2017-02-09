Building collapse forces partial closure of White Avenue at Monterey Avenue in Pomona
POMONA >> A “structure failure” of the Historical Red Brick Barn, also known as the Pomona City Stables, on Wednesday has closed southbound White Avenue at Monterey Avenue, police say.
