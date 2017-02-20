Boy dies after being shot in head ins...

Boy dies after being shot in head inside Pomona residence

Monday Feb 20

A boy died after being shot in the head inside a Pomona residence Monday evening, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said. The child's injuries were "not self-inflicted," said Pomona Police Lt.

Pomona, CA

