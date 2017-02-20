Boy dies after being shot in head inside Pomona residence
A boy died after being shot in the head inside a Pomona residence Monday evening, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said. The child's injuries were "not self-inflicted," said Pomona Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The two incumbents are cowards!
|4 hr
|Flabbergasted
|11
|Woman dragged during purse-snatching in Upland (Nov '09)
|14 hr
|Yo mama
|42
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|ResidentPhartx
|32,756
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Tue
|concerned res
|112
|Businesses in Glendora want OUT
|Feb 20
|Greg
|4
|Lying murrabito lied again!
|Feb 20
|Blind
|3
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC