5 things to know about assemblyman and EMT Freddie Rodriguez

Proposals and bills may not always directly influence EMS, but it's essential to know the person behind the ballot California Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez introduced the EMS Workers Bill of Rights earlier this month, which includes the rights to rest and meal breaks, protections against on-duty assault and access to mental health care. Since the proposal of the bill, EMS1 columnist, former paramedic and lawyer David Givot went a step further than Rodriguez's proposition.

