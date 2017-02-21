5 things to know about assemblyman and EMT Freddie Rodriguez
Proposals and bills may not always directly influence EMS, but it's essential to know the person behind the ballot California Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez introduced the EMS Workers Bill of Rights earlier this month, which includes the rights to rest and meal breaks, protections against on-duty assault and access to mental health care. Since the proposal of the bill, EMS1 columnist, former paramedic and lawyer David Givot went a step further than Rodriguez's proposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.com.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lying murrabito lied again!
|9 min
|anybody but Erica
|7
|Allawos 100% Syrian !
|10 min
|vote smart
|19
|Shooting at Ontario Mills (Feb '07)
|10 hr
|ChristineD
|24
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|katy88
|23
|The two incumbents are cowards!
|Thu
|Flabbergasted
|11
|Woman dragged during purse-snatching in Upland (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Yo mama
|42
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 22
|ResidentPhartx
|32,756
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC