2017 Sacramento Autorama: The Custom Contenders

Literally on the heels of being crowned America's Most Beautiful Roadster last month in Pomona, CA, at the 68th Annual Grand National Roadster Show, the stunning Packard roadster picked up a pair of B's in Sacramento this afternoon! Bruce Wanta's Mulholland Speedster received the prestigious H.A. Bagdasarian Memorial World's Most Beautiful Custom Award, presented by the Bagdasarian family in Baggy's honor, as well as the equally honorable Sam Barris Memorial Award, presented by the Barris family. It's probably safe to say that this particular trifecta of top honors have never awarded to the same car before, in itself a rather noteworthy item to add to the Packard's list of provenance.

