2017 Nhra: Pritchett, Hagan And Line ...

2017 Nhra: Pritchett, Hagan And Line Are No 1 Qualifiers Saturday At Circle K Nhra Winternationals

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Paddock Talk

Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com build a better site in 2017! Leah Pritchett raced to her second career Top Fuel No. 1 qualifier at her home track Saturday at the 57th annual Circle K Winternationals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zac Efron's phone number and e-mail address (Oct '07) 9 hr Tee mack 202
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr ChosenPharter 32,732
News What does Californiaa s 1994 immigration battle... 11 hr Wildchild 1
Allawos 100% Syrian ! 12 hr Coward down 11
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) Thu el paisa 345
What do people on topix think of allowas? Thu American greed 10
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 9 Well Well 4,842
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 12 at 4:49AM PST

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC