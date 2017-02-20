2017 Nhra: Fox Sports 1 To Add Additional Live Programing From Circle K Nhra Winternationals
Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com build a better site in 2017! NHRA and FOX Sports announced there will be additional live programming from the season opening NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event, the Circle K NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, Calif. The new one hour program will air on FOX Sports 1 from 1 - 2 p.m. Eastern, 10 - 11 a.m. Pacific, on Saturday, Feb. 11. The added live hour of coverage will provide highlights of the opening rounds of qualifying on Friday, it will preview the upcoming 24-race national event schedule and feature the thrilling sights and sounds from the event.
