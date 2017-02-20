$20,000 reward offered for informatio...

$20,000 reward offered for information in Pomona 8-year-olda s death

POMONA >> A $20,000 reward was announced Monday for information that helps police solve the drive-by shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in Pomona. Jonah Min Hwang of Pomona was inside a home in the 1100 block of West 11th Street when he was wounded by a bullet fired from the street about 6:35 p.m. Feb. 20, police said.

