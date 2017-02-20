$20,000 reward offered for information in Pomona 8-year-olda s death
POMONA >> A $20,000 reward was announced Monday for information that helps police solve the drive-by shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in Pomona. Jonah Min Hwang of Pomona was inside a home in the 1100 block of West 11th Street when he was wounded by a bullet fired from the street about 6:35 p.m. Feb. 20, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allawos 100% Syrian !
|Tue
|Cant Be Harsh
|21
|John Harrold contact info (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Cant Be Harsh
|12
|2 positions open for the city of glendora
|Mon
|Guy
|5
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Feb 26
|Thetruth2398
|113
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 26
|OrderPhartse
|32,758
|Review: 1-800 Radiator (May '09)
|Feb 26
|1800sucks
|122
|Ontario: Four-Building Office Campus Sells for ...
|Feb 25
|Canada could use ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC