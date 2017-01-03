Why the first Inland Valley baby of 2017 is named Ziar

POMONA >> Ziar Jason Quirarte, the first baby born in the Inland Valley in 2017, is named after a spirited child who made a lifetime impression during a three-minute photo shoot. So perhaps it's fitting that Ziar, born at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, rushed far ahead of doctors' plans.

