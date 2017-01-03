Why the first Inland Valley baby of 2...

Why the first Inland Valley baby of 2017 is named Ziar

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

POMONA >> Ziar Jason Quirarte, the first baby born in the Inland Valley in 2017, is named after a spirited child who made a lifetime impression during a three-minute photo shoot. So perhaps it's fitting that Ziar, born at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, rushed far ahead of doctors' plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Appointed mayor lying murrabito 1 hr Inked 9
News Jeff Dineen: Make a difference - shop locally (Nov '09) 11 hr bartdoG 33
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr Trojans Mom 32,703
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 21 hr tellinitlikeitis 1,801
Glendora slush funds Mon Monte50 2
Dirty snapchat!! Dec 27 Bruins6177 2
News Person shot at Pomona bar Dec 21 toby 2
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,838 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,646

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC