Victorville man accused of pandering, human trafficking arrested
Acie Cole, 25, of Victorville, was arrested last Thursday at his home in the 16000 block of Enramada Road, according to a news release from Sheriff's officials. Cole's arrest was the culmination of an investigation by the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force regarding the sexual exploitation of a female victim.
