Victorville man accused of pandering,...

Victorville man accused of pandering, human trafficking arrested

Acie Cole, 25, of Victorville, was arrested last Thursday at his home in the 16000 block of Enramada Road, according to a news release from Sheriff's officials. Cole's arrest was the culmination of an investigation by the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force regarding the sexual exploitation of a female victim.

