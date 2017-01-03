The Shins - "Name For You"

The Shins have been teasing their follow-up to 2012's Port Of Morrow since early last year , and today they've announced that their new album, which is called Heartworms , will come out on 3/10. Last fall, they shared " Dead Alive ," and you can hear the album's second single, "Name For You," and see the tracklist and upcoming tour dates below.

