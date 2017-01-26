The Mulholland Speedster is Americas Most Beautiful RoadsterMulholland Speedster
The Mulholland Speedster is based off a 1936 Packard 1401 C, but it's "about 3/4 scale," said Ladd. Bruce Wanta's Packard-based Mulholland Speedster, built by Troy Ladd and Hollywood Hot Rods, won the AMBR Sunday night as America's Most Beautiful Roadster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Kornho Granny
|25
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|3 hr
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|Horacio
|240
|Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13)
|Sat
|olive is dead
|26
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|32,721
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07)
|Sat
|psur13
|52
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Info Request
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC