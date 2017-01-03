Thata s a wrap: When Pomona used to h...

Thata s a wrap: When Pomona used to have movie theaters

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

The olden days of moviegoing in Pomona is an occasional topic here. My column last fall on the Sunkist Theater , the most obscure of the four major theaters in town, had as its genesis a reader query about the city's classic movie houses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Appointed mayor lying murrabito 6 hr Inked 9
News Jeff Dineen: Make a difference - shop locally (Nov '09) 16 hr bartdoG 33
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 16 hr Trojans Mom 32,703
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) Wed tellinitlikeitis 1,801
Glendora slush funds Mon Monte50 2
Dirty snapchat!! Dec 27 Bruins6177 2
News Person shot at Pomona bar Dec 21 toby 2
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,341 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,182

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC