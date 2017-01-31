Teen boy stable after being stabbed i...

Teen boy stable after being stabbed in skirmish in Pomona

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

POMONA >> A 16-year-old boy stabbed Friday night during an altercation with another 16-year-old boy is in stable condition, according to police. The victim suffered “very minor” injuries in his upper torso and is being treated at a local hospital, said Pomona police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) Mon Kornho Granny 25
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Mon Kornho Granny 4,841
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Mon Horacio 240
News Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13) Jan 28 olive is dead 26
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jan 28 Anonymous 32,721
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07) Jan 28 psur13 52
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Jan 23 Lupito 87
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,399 • Total comments across all topics: 278,437,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC