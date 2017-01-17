Road closure ahead on stretch of Garey Avenue in Pomona this weekend
POMONA >> Construction work to elevate Metrolink tracks on Garey Avenue near Santa Fe Street will require full road closure in the area this weekend, officials said. Garey Avenue between Bonita Avenue and Santa Fe Street will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to a Metrolink news release.
