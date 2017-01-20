Pomonaa s Assemblyman Freddie Rodrigu...

Pomonaa s Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez second job you may not know about

IRWINDALE >> On most days, Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez puts on a suit and tie and heads off to his office in the state Capitol to craft legislation and represent his constituents in Pomona, Chino, Montclair and Ontario. But three or four times a month, Rodriguez, D-Chino, puts on a blue uniform and sturdy boots and drives from his home in Pomona to Irwindale, where he reports for duty as an emergency medical technician at American Medical Response, or AMR, an ambulance company.

