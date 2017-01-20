Pomonaa s Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez second job you may not know about
IRWINDALE >> On most days, Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez puts on a suit and tie and heads off to his office in the state Capitol to craft legislation and represent his constituents in Pomona, Chino, Montclair and Ontario. But three or four times a month, Rodriguez, D-Chino, puts on a blue uniform and sturdy boots and drives from his home in Pomona to Irwindale, where he reports for duty as an emergency medical technician at American Medical Response, or AMR, an ambulance company.
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Kornho Granny
|25
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Horacio
|240
|Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|olive is dead
|26
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|32,721
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07)
|Jan 28
|psur13
|52
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Jan 23
|Lupito
|87
