Pomona says yes to year-round emergency shelter for homeless
POMONA >> Council members said yes to a combination homeless emergency shelter-centralized service center , envisioned to be housed in a giant tent. Plans calls for establishing the facility on a 2.61 acre property at 1400 E. Mission Blvd. that the city is in the process of purchasing.
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|Info Request
|2
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07)
|Jan 24
|neSiO lOcO PSO GANG
|51
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Jan 23
|Lupito
|87
|Man injured in Pomona shooting (Oct '07)
|Jan 22
|neSiO lOcO PSO GANG
|63
|Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13)
|Jan 22
|neSiO lOcO PSO GANG
|25
|visiting a graveyard
|Jan 17
|DaviscpO
|1
