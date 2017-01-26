Pomona says yes to year-round emergen...

Pomona says yes to year-round emergency shelter for homeless

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

POMONA >> Council members said yes to a combination homeless emergency shelter-centralized service center , envisioned to be housed in a giant tent. Plans calls for establishing the facility on a 2.61 acre property at 1400 E. Mission Blvd. that the city is in the process of purchasing.

