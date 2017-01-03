Pomona police involved in officer-inv...

Pomona police involved in officer-involved shooting

POMONA >> The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Wednesday evening Pomona police officer-involved shooting according to news releases from both agencies. According to the Pomona police news release, a man and a woman were victims of an attempted homicide; their conditions were not described.

