Pomona police involved in officer-involved shooting
POMONA >> The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Wednesday evening Pomona police officer-involved shooting according to news releases from both agencies. According to the Pomona police news release, a man and a woman were victims of an attempted homicide; their conditions were not described.
