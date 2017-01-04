Pomona police fatally shoot man who w...

Pomona police fatally shoot man who was suspected of trying to kill two people

A man suspected of trying to kill two people was fatally shot Wednesday night by police in Pomona, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. in the 900 block of North San Antonio Avenue, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff 's Department.

