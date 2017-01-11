Pomona police, family rally in support of injured motorcycle officer
California Highway Patrol officers investigate the crash that critically injured a Pomona motor officer after he collided with an SUV at Garvey and Garfield Avenues in Pomona on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The injured officer was responding to a fatal hit-and-run about a mile north form where he crashed.
