Pomona police, family rally in suppor...

Pomona police, family rally in support of injured motorcycle officer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

California Highway Patrol officers investigate the crash that critically injured a Pomona motor officer after he collided with an SUV at Garvey and Garfield Avenues in Pomona on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The injured officer was responding to a fatal hit-and-run about a mile north form where he crashed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 22 hr Trojan 32,709
News Missing thyroid mystery (Oct '09) Wed Leo 16
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Tue John MoFo Snyder 4,838
What do people on topix think of allowas? Tue Boyd 7
John Harrold contact info (Aug '14) Tue planters 9
Dirty snapchat!! Dec 27 Bruins6177 2
News Person shot at Pomona bar Dec 21 toby 2
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 12 at 4:47AM PST

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC