Pomona officer hurt in crash recovering, how you can help

Tuesday

California Highway Patrol officers investigate the crash that critically injured a Pomona motor officer after he collided with an SUV at Garey and Garfield avenues in Pomona on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The injured officer was responding to a fatal hit-and-run about a mile north form where he crashed.

